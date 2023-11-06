Proposed citizenship amendments: Govt to explain to backbenchers, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 6): The government will explain to the backbenchers the proposed constitutional amendments in granting citizenship, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this was because the proposed amendments had been presented to the Conference Of Rulers.

“There is a limit to what we can do. After the discussions, any constitutional amendment in the issue of citizenship have to be cleared with the Conference of Rulers.

“So the Rulers Conference have taken a certain position and we will have to honour it. We need to explain to the backbenchers,” he told reporters after officiating the Malaysia Digital Expo 2023 Grand Finale at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here today.

A few backbenchers, including Ipoh Timur Member of Parliament Howard Lee, had been sharing on social media their unhappiness over the proposed amendments. – Bernama

