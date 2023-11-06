RM150,000 retaining wall project completed at Selangau longhouse

SIBU (Nov 6): A retaining wall project at Rumah Panjang Bukit Agut (Rumah Ejan Juli), Selangau costing RM150,000 has been completed.

Tamin Assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang said the wall’s construction was funded by a Rural Transformation Project 2022 allocation.

It was built after receiving feedback from longhouse residents during a meet the people event in 2021.

Gira also allocated a minor rural project (MRP) grant of RM31,000 to the Rumah Panjang Bukit Agut village security and development committee (JKKK) and RM5,000 to the 31-door longhouse’s women’s bureau.

He also visited Rumah Jemat Ibah in the Sekuau Relocation Scheme to officially open a tar-sealed road leading to the longhouse.

The RTP to upgrade the previously gravel road involved an allocation of RM100,000 under the Tamin constituency.

Gira said the completion of the tarred road would make it easier for Rumah Jemat Ibah residents to complete building their longhouses.

“I will always improve the infrastructure in the Tamin constituency, especially matters related to road access leading to longhouses because with road access, residents in the surrounding area will be able to carry out their daily activities such as the economic activities of longhouses,” he said.

Gira also allocated MRP grants of RM20,000 and RM5,000 for the Rumah Jemat Ibah JKKK and women’s bureau respectively.