Sabah can help to enhance business and investment ties between ASEAN and China – Anifah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 6): Sabah, a state within Malaysia and a prominent member of ASEAN, can help to enhance business and investment ties between ASEAN and China, said Senator Tan Sri Anifah Aman.

Delivering his keynote address at the ‘Global Chinese Economic and Technology Summit, convened under the overarching theme of “Great Reset: Empowering Growth, Technology and Regional Prosperity’ in Shenzhen, China on Monday, Anifah added that Sabah’s strategic geographical positioning and its thriving economy make it an integral part of the ASEAN community.

“In this momentous occasion, I wish to bring to your attention located in the northern part of the island of Borneo, Sabah boasts a wealth of natural resources and a diverse cultural tapestry that mirrors the rich diversity of our region.

“As we seek to enhance business and investment ties between ASEAN and China, it is imperative to recognise that Sabah, as part of the larger ASEAN family, should be able to tap into the vast potential of the ASEAN-China relationship,” said the Special Advisor for International Relations and Foreign Investment to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He stressed that the economic growth and development we celebrate today should resonate in every corner of our nations, including the states and regions that form our diverse landscapes. Sabah is no exception.

“I encourage investments in Sabah, a region brimming with potential. The state’s economic landscape is as diverse as its natural beauty. From agriculture to manufacturing, from eco-tourism to technology, Sabah presents an array of opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs,” the former Foreign Minister said.

The state government, in collaboration with the federal government of Malaysia, has been actively promoting Sabah as an investment destination, offering incentives and support to facilitate business growth, Anifah added.

He pointed out that Sabah’s strategic location within ASEAN and its proximity to major trade routes make it a prime candidate for investments and trade partnerships.

“By investing in Sabah, you not only tap into its potential but also contribute to the economic development of the region. Sabah’s prosperity is interwoven with the larger fabric of ASEAN-China economic cooperation,” he said.

“As we celebrate the milestones achieved in our cooperation, let us look to the future with optimism and determination, as there are undoubtedly more opportunities to explore, challenges to overcome, and successes to achieve in our ever-strengthening relationship,” said Anifah.

This journey, he said, is not only about enhancing economic growth but also about fostering lasting relationships.

“As we move forward, let us remember that our ongoing collaboration is rooted in principles of mutual respect, trust and equitable benefit distribution. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of enhancing ASEAN-China business and investment ties as we navigate the intricacies of today’s global economy.

“As we embark on this transformative journey to empower growth, technological advancement and regional prosperity, let us do so with an unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for regions like Sabah and shaping a future where prosperity knows no bounds,” he added.