Sarawak’s first ‘Enabling Village’ scheduled for completion in 2026

KUCHING (Nov 6): The first ‘Enabling Village’ in Sarawak is expected to be ready by 2026, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said the centre will cater to disabled individuals who are heavily reliant on caregivers.

“In Sarawak, we don’t have special services for these individuals, especially when their caretakers, such as their parents or other family members, pass away; what happens to them?

“Some disabled individuals, such as those with cerebral palsy, need caretakers for the rest of their lives. So, we must cater for these groups so that there’s a place to accommodate them while being taken care of,” she said after visiting the Sarawak Association for the Welfare of Intellectually Disabled Children (Perkata) here today.

Fatimah said the centre, to be built on a 10,000ha site in Kota Samarahan, is currently at the stage of having consultants appointed by the Public Works Department (JKR).

“The target is by 2026, but the earlier the better. The complex is planned to cater for all spectrums and needs, but it’s estimated to take two years to build.

“On another hand, we have to discuss with educators and hear the perspectives from relevant groups,” she added.

On her visit, Fatimah said 81 students have enrolled with Perkata as of Oct 31.

They consist of autistic students, as well as those with Down syndrome, intellectual disabilities, and global development delay, amongst others.

She also called for corporate bodies, companies, and the public to assist in funding Perkata’s operational costs and staff allowances.

“Being a non-governmental organisation, Perkata receives funding from the public and government grants.

“The state grant from the Sarawak Welfare Department funds activities and the federal grant from the Malaysian Welfare Department funds the special children’s allowance and administration,” she said.