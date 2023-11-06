Selangor ruler, Tengku Permaisuri visit Borneo Cultures Museum

KUCHING (Nov 6): The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin paid a visit yesterday to Borneo Cultures Museum here.

The royal couple was accompanied by Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who arrived here yesterday morning.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian along with Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Muhammad Asfia Awang Nasar, and Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee were among those present at the museum.

Sultan Sharafuddin, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Tengku Amir were given a tour of the museum’s galleries including the Arts and Crafts Gallery as well as the Objects of Desire Gallery which showcased artefacts that reflect skilled craftsmanship, designs with divine powers and as a symbol of status.

Earlier yesterday, the royal couple visited the ‘Tradisi Kita, Khazanah Kita’ Sarawakiana exhibition at the State Library in Petra Jaya.

Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, who arrived in Kuching on Saturday, are on a four-day official visit to Sarawak.