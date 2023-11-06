Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin, Tengku Permaisuri visit Juma’ani Pavilion

KUCHING (Nov 6): The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin visited the Juma’ani Pavilion today.

They were accompanied by the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah.

Their Majesties’ visit to Juma’ani Pavilion is seen as a sign of the close ties between Selangor and Sarawak – two of Malaysia’s most prosperous states.

The royal couple were welcomed by the Premier of Sarawak’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang as well as Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and his wife Datin Sri Enn Ong.

Both Their Majesties signed the official visit plaque at the Juma’ani Pavilion and were given a tour of the handicraft exhibition space which showcased the traditional Malaysian textiles, ‘Songket’ and ‘Keringkam’.

Later, the royal couple and Tengku Amir Shah visited the Artisan and Premium section, followed by the Production Hub to witness the making of Songket and Keringkam, shoe crafting, home hardware sewing, craft bag sewing and the ‘smart home’ section.

Also present were Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, State Public Service Commissions chairman Datu Dr Sabariah Putit and Centexs Commercial board of directors chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani.