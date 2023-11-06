Sg Kapit co-operative to set up portable container system petrol station

KAPIT (Nov 6): Koperasi Sungai Kapit Berhad is setting up a portable container system (PCS) petrol station at Kampung Sawang, Jalan Melekun.

Federal Minister of Entrepreneur and Co-operatives Development Datuk Ewon Benedick performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the project located around 6km from Kapit town yesterday.

Co-operative chairman James Minggu said the PCS station is much lower in cost compared to normal petrol stations.

“We felt PCS is worth our venture because there are only two petrol stations in the whole of Kapit town and most of the time they are crowded with vehicles.

“Our aim is to provide petrol to vehicle owners from Selirik, Mujong, Baleh, and Nanga Merit because Jalan Melekun is the gateway to Kapit or back to longhouses,” he explained.

In his speech, Ewon praised Koperasi Sungai Kapit Berhad for its vision to open the PCS.

He pointed out the PCS concept originated from the United States of America and the first PCS in Sarawak was in Bau District, operated by Koperasi Permodalan Salcra Sarawak Berhad.

“My ministry will give full support to your proposed PCS petrol station as a source of steady income for your co-operative. PCS petrol station is suitable in the outskirts to provide convenient services to vehicle owners.

“My ministry through the Co-operative Societies Commission Malaysia’s Working Capital Financing (TMP-SKM) provides flexible loans, financial assistance to a maximum of RM30 million to be paid over 25 years,” Ewon said in his speech.

He later visited the 23-door Rumah Benggau Andah in Sungai Sut.