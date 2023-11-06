SMK Chung Hua Miri team in Panama for World Robotic Olympiad

MIRI (Nov 6): SMK Chung Hua Miri’s robotic team will be representing Malaysia at the World Robotic Olympiad (WRO) 2023 in Panama City, Republic of Panama from Nov 7 to 9.

The 12-member team will be competing against 445 teams from other 77 countries in the world’s most prestigious robotic competition.

Led by principal Lai Jia Ling and other facilitators, the team has been undergoing special training in Kuala Lumpur since Nov 1, before heading to the Republic of Panama on Nov 3.

“SMK Chung Hua Miri has been inculcating and nurturing local talents in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and the robotic competition is the best platform for the students to apply knowledge into practice.

“It is not merely about winning, but most importantly, the students’ problem-solving ability, leadership, creativity and innovative skills are put to full use when met with different challenges during the competition,” said Lai in a statement.

WRO, she added, is an ideal platform for youths to explore creative thinking, enhance communication skills and prepare them for future challenges.

“We encourage our students to participate in co-curricular activities because we believe the students can gain a lot of benefits from these activities,” she said.