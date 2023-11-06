Unity in GPS paramount, any plan to merge must get green light from top leaders, says coalition sec-gen

SIBU (Nov 6): Whatever proposed merger or collaboration between any Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component party and the opposition must be given the green light by the GPS top leaders, said Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Referring to the planned merger between Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), the GPS secretary-general said such a proposal must be discussed first by the top leaders of GPS.

Nanta, also secretary-general of GPS backbone Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), said the discussion and approval were very important so as “not to rock the current strong esprit de corps, the understanding and the stability in GPS”.

“We, PBB members, view with great concern any such proposed merger that has not been properly discussed at the GPS level.

“We would like to remind all component parties of GPS over any such step and decision, which can disrupt our togetherness, understanding and stability, to be referred first to the proper channel.

“Any decision should be made through discussions and must have the consensus of PBB and other component parties (of GPS),” he said at the PBB Special Convention for Sibu Zone, yesterday.

On Aug 19, PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing set a target for the proposed merger of his party and PSB to be realised this December.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is PBB president, officiated at yesterday’s event which gathered delegates from 23 PBB divisions from Sibu, Sarikei, Kapit and Mukah zones.

Adding on, Nanta, who is Works Minister and Kapit MP, stressed that members of any GPS component party must be sincere and loyal to one another to ensure political stability in Sarawak.

“We have been very happy and we’re looking forward to even more (happiness). Without stability, as we can see very well across the sea (in Peninsular Malaysia), it’s a big problem.

“The way that we have been doing things politically is because we ensure political stability. We are indeed the living proof of our ideas and efforts.

“So it is important for all (GPS) component members to be loyal, transparent and sincere. We do not want anybody to make any collaboration with the opposition, especially without first having a proper consultation with our leaders in GPS.”

Nanta pointed out this had been happening and that PBB members did not know what should be their official reaction towards the matter.

“I believe most of us have been very uncomfortable with such a move by a member of our component. I think the issue is not answered yet.

“I think it is prudent and fitting for us to realise that this is a marriage. We must not cheat on our spouse,” he said.