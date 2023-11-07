Abg Johari among leaders attending 2023 national SDG council meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 7): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was among the leaders attending the 2023 National Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Council Meeting held at the Parliament Building today.

The meeting lasted about an hour and was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and was also attended by various chief ministers and menteris besar and ministry representatives.

According to a report by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), the meeting discussed the SDGs under the matters monitored by Malaysia and the United Nations (UN).

“The meeting also touched on balanced economic development and also on poverty and renewable energy while the UN Commissioner also mentioned what Sarawak is doing from the point of renewable energy.

“In development, we take into account what has been mentioned by the United Nations regarding the sustainability programme,” Ukas quoted Abang Johari as saying.

The Ukas report also said the SDGs are implemented in three phases according to the national development plan, starting with the 11th Malaysia Plan (2016-2020) and currently being implemented in the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) and will continue in the 13th Malaysia Plan (2025-2030).

The country’s SDG progress reporting is carried out every four years, in line with the UN’s recommendation that the report be presented periodically through the National Review Report (VNR).

Accompanying the Sarawak Premier during the meeting was State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

Meanwhile, the Ukas report also said the Sarawak Premier is scheduled to attend the Sarawak-Petronas Annual Strategic Dialogue 2023 at the Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

He is also scheduled to receive a courtesy call from Petronas Group president and chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Kamadjaja Aziz.