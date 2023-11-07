Anwar condemns PAS-owned daily linking him to Israel as ‘rude’, says will take action if repeated

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called out PAS leaders in Parliament for using its newspaper to spread defamatory statements against his administration.

He accused the federal Opposition party’s Dewan Ulama of using Harakah Daily to make false claims linking him to Israel.

“Don’t use Harakah to link me with Israel. That’s a rude statement and goes against the moral code,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat during the Prime Minister’s Question Time.

He said remarks by those wearing the “serban” – Malay for turban – were not valid.

“I strongly condemn this act. If it is repeated, I will take strict action against whoever does it,” he added.

He said that his government is working hard to build an international case against Israel to help Palestine, which is facing daily bombardment from the Zionist military.

He said his government has called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) – of which Malaysia is a member – to hold meetings and rope in support from other global powers like China, Russia, Brazil, Ireland, and Bolivia for discussions.

“Yet there are people who are arbitrarily giving rude and impudent accusations,” Anwar said. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME