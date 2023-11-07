Tuesday, November 7
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Anwar says govt to buckle down to improve education quality from 2024

Anwar says govt to buckle down to improve education quality from 2024

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Baru Bangi November 7, 2023. – Malay Mail photo

BANGI (Nov 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government will concentrate on improving the quality of education in schools nationwide starting next year.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the measure is important in order for Malaysia to progress as a developed nation.

“The important thing is that from January next year, I want to emphasise the quality of education.

“Our country cannot rise if the quality of our education cannot progress and improve,” he said in his here.

He said the Education Ministry will “focus completely” on helping students master languages and other subjects like mathematics, science, computers, and religions.

Anwar also called on parents of schoolgoing children to be more involved in their children’s education.

“Every night, focus at least half an hour or one hour on revision,” he said.

Anwar also said he will raise the quality of education at this Friday’s Cabinet meeting. – Malay Mail

Recommended Posts