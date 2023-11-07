Bersatu suspends Labuan MP for six years

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 7): The Bersatu disciplinary committee has issued a six-year suspension on Labuan MP Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman’s membership and all positions in the party effective today.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the matter was decided by the committee that met today to review the disciplinary and constitutional breach by the Labuan division and Federal Territories chief.

“After considering in detail all documentation evidence, the seriousness of the offence, the implication and impact to the party and also the media statement from Suhaili dated Oct 30, 2023, the disciplinary committee finds him guilty under Article 22.1(f) of Bersatu’s Constitution,” he said in a statement today.

Suhaili had announced his support towards Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor’s leadership on Oct 30.

His suspension follows Bersatu’s earlier decision to suspend Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid for four years. – Bernama