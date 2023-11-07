Deputy Minister lauds project to plant quality hybrid rice at Sungai Padi

BINTANGOR (Nov 7): The project to plant quality hybrid rice at Sungai Padi here has been hailed as a very good effort in helping Sarawak meet the high demand for the staple commodity and strengthen food security.

Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat described the efforts by Onemas Agriculture Sdn Bhd to plant new rice varieties at this site as ‘a positive step that must be supported’.

“The move of Onemas Agriculture, which has taken various approaches and methods to expand rice cultivation in this area, is a good step.

“The results of studies conducted by various parties including rice planters from Guoying Seed Industry in Wuhan, China and from Sekinchan, Selangor have found that this location is suitable and has high potential to be developed as rice planting pilot station in the state’s central region.

“Therefore, we will support the efforts of Onemas Agriculture to develop this area as a pioneer in rice cultivation and this effort is also in line with the goals of the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who wants to see the rice cultivation industry in the state to be expanded widely to meet our future needs,” he said during his working visit to the rice planting site at Sungai Padi here recently.

Jamit also hoped that this effort could yield the expected results and help the development of padi cultivation and rice production in this state.

“We hope that government departments and related agencies can work with Onemas Agriculture for the project to progress.

“We also hope that this kind of project will be expanded to other areas such as Kapit, apart from Gedong as suggested by our premier recently,” he said.

Also present were Onemas Agriculture executive chairman Stephen Sia, acting Meradong district officer Thomas Geoffrey Kendawang and Meradong police chief DSP Sekam Anoi.