DUN Senadin’s mobile team gains good input from coffeeshop folks

MIRI (Nov 7): Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin is encouraged by the good feedback gained from the walkabout around the coffeeshops near Miri Bypass, conducted by his Mobile Service 2U team last week.

The weekly programme, run by his Senadin State Constituency (DUN) Service Centre, involves meeting the local communities, including coffeeshop operators and traders, to obtain their input, as well as to hear and address their complaints, issues and grievances.

In the latest meet-the-constituents session, Lee – the Senadin assemblyman – led the Mobile Service 2U team that comprised Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) members, namely councillors Jeffery Phang, Kueh Chie Tiong, Yap Siew Jin and Toh Kah Shiong, together with Kapitan Jee Kee Hiong and Kapitan Chong Khee Fah.

“We talked to the operators and the patrons of the coffeeshops, and obtain their feedback on any issues affecting them.

“It was encouraging to see how we were warmly received, and also to know that business was good,” said Lee in a statement.

The DUN Senadin Service Centre’s Mobile Service 2U programme was initiated in 2017.