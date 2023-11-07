Fadillah: Vital to stimulate pepper consumption, explore new markets following global demand drop

KUCHING (Nov 7): Global pepper demand dropped in 2022 to an approximate consumption of 213,000 tonnes compared to 224,000 tonnes the preceding year, said Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

The Deputy Prime Minister said according to International Pepper Community (IPC) records, this decline can largely be attributed to the post-pandemic recovery and necessary demand adjustments.

“Conversely, global pepper production in 2022 reached 537,000 tonnes, a decrease from the 548,000 tonnes recorded in 2021.

“The decline in supply highlights the importance for us, together with every member of the IPC countries, to develop programmes aimed at stimulating consumption.

“This initiative should extend beyond traditional markets to encompass new ones, which could include cooperative programmes between member countries, as outlined in Article 3 of The Agreement Establishing the International Pepper Community, a consensus reached among esteemed IPC members,” he said in his keynote address for the opening of the 51st Annual Session and Meetings (ASM) of the IPC and International Spice Exhibition here today.

Fadillah, who is Plantation and Commodities Minister, said over the years, the global pepper industry has grappled with various challenges, with the most prominent being the imbalance between supply and demand.

This disparity, he said, has exerted significant pressure on prices and the cultivation of pepper in diverse regions.

“As expectations and challenges within the pepper industry continue to mount, the ongoing cooperation and mutual support of all member countries remain critical and vital for the IPC.

“Therefore, in our pursuit of a sustainable pepper industry, we must reinforce several collective approaches and strategies to empower the global pepper industry.

“Among these approaches are sustainable farming practices that prioritise soil health, water conservation, and biodiversity. These practices can lead to higher yields and improved quality while mitigating the environmental impact of cultivation,” he said.

He also said geographical origin is rapidly becoming a crucial factor in determining the quality of pepper.

“There is a pressing demand for a standardised system to identify the geographic origin of pepper to prevent counterfeit issues and support bids for higher market prices.

“Therefore, it is of great importance to provide special protection for goods or products falling within the Geographical Indication (GI) category,” he said.

On the IPC conference, he said Malaysia’s role as host served as a testament to its unwavering commitment to the global pepper industry.

“This monumental event has successfully brought together experts, industry leaders, and stakeholders from across the globe that offers an invaluable platform for discussions, knowledge exchange, and collaborative initiatives aimed at advancing the production, trade, and sustainability of the pepper industry.

“I am pleased to anticipate that the exchanges and collaborations that emerge from this conference will not only leave a lasting impact on the global pepper industry but will also contribute to broader goals of sustainable agriculture and the strengthening of our global food security,” said Fadillah.

Themed ‘Balancing the Global Pepper Supply and Demand – Alleviating Pressure on Prices’, the 51st IPC ASM ISE focuses on the challenges faced by the global pepper market.

IPC is an intergovernmental organisation, established in 1972 under the auspices of the United Nations – Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP). Its primary goals are to promote and coordinate activities within the pepper industry with a view towards further development.

Its member countries are India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, while Papua New Guinea and the Philippines have been designated as associate members.

As of 2022, IPC member countries collectively accounted for approximately 65 per cent of global pepper production.

Among those present were Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, IPC executive director Firna Azura Ekaputri Marzuki, and Malaysian Pepper Board chairman Anyi Ngau.