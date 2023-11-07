Huawei to assist Sabah State Government’s digitisation initiatives



SHENZHEN (Nov 7): The State Government sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd to accelerate digital transformation initiatives in Sabah.

Witnessing the signing ceremony at Huawei headquarters here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the partnership is a significant leap towards a digital future for Sabah.

“This partnership with Huawei Technologies will empower our state and its citizens to reap the benefits of technological innovation, fostering economic growth and improved public services.

“I am happy to note that under the MoU, Huawei Technologies will provide consultancy and advisory services in agriculture, smart manufacturing under Industry 4.0, tourism, smart city planning, e-commerce, digital infrastructure, inclusive connectivity and digital government.

“This will greatly assist in achieving our aspirations of digitising the state government,” he said.

Huawei Malaysia CEO, Simon Sun said, “”As Sabah pursues its vision of a thriving digital economy, Huawei is ready to support it in building a smart, digitally innovative and sustainable state.”

Additionally, under the MoU, Huawei Technologies would explore collaborative efforts to initiate the implementation of digital services that are AI-ready and data-centric for the Government, businesses and the community.

Signing the MoU on behalf of the Sabah State Government was State Public Service Director-General Datuk Zainuddin Aman, while Simon Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Malaysia, signed for Huawei.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the Chief Minister was taken on a tour of Huawei Technologies on smart city operations, intelligent education at the Huawei Enterprise Business Von Neumann Exhibition Hall.