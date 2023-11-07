In Kuching, man fined RM2,000 for damaging food stall

KUCHING (Nov 7): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 26-year-old man RM2,000 in default four months’ jail for damaging a food stall belonging to a 50-year-old man.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan convicted Gilbert Karun Ding Robert on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The Section carries a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Gilbert committed the offence at an eatery at Mile 7 here around 1am on Nov 2.

Based on the facts of the case, the stall owner and his friends were hanging out outside the eatery when a group of men, including Gilbert, approached them in a state of dissatisfaction while brandishing a piece of wood, machete, and guandao.

The stall owner and his friends then ran into the eatery, but one of the men assaulted the former while he was trying to shut the grille of the premises.

The group of men later left the scene.

Gilbert, however, returned to the premises and pushed the complainant’s stall over, causing the glass to break.

A police report was lodged and Gilbert was arrested around 9.45pm that night.

The damage to the stall cost the complainant RM100.

It is understood that the one of the men in the group had a misunderstanding with the complainant.

Gilbert did not actually know the complainant.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Gilbert was unrepresented by legal counsel.