Israeli product boycott: No reports of layoffs received, says Sivakumar

IPOH (Nov 7): The Human Resources Ministry (MOHR) has yet to receive any report of layoffs related to the boycott of Israel-related goods in the country.

Its minister V. Sivakumar confirmed this when asked if the ministry had received any reports of companies laying off workers due to the boycott nor any related complaints.

“If there are complaints, we will investigate them. At this stage, since there are no complaints, I cannot comment further,” he told a media conference in conjunction with the Perkeso Deepavali 2023 celebration here today.

Media outlets have reported recently that many individuals were had been affected by Malaysians coming together to boycott Israeli products, with part-time workers being eventually laid off as the companies saw a significant drop in customers.

On a separate matter, Sivakumar said stern warnings were issued in the past to those who brought in foreign labour but did not manage them properly in terms of their wages and scope of work.

He stressed the importance of preventing forced labour in the country as it can lead to numerous problems.

“I want all employers and agents involved to ensure that they stop such practices. It is a mistake to bring workers into the country without employment opportunities.

“Employers must offer them a job before bringing them into the country. If there is no work, they should not be brought into the country and if they are caught, strict action will be taken,” he emphasised.

Media outlets had reported earlier that Nepalese workers in the country receive low wages and also face dangerous working conditions.

On Nov 5, Sivakumar said the ministry will conduct nationwide operations following a letter by a migrant rights activist to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), regarding the plight of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia. – Bernama