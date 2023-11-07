Kuching court fines man RM2,000 for possessing grille stolen from shop

KUCHING (Nov 7): A 40-year-old man was fined RM2,000 in default four months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to possessing a stolen stainless steel grille.

Abdul Hafiz Jimi made the plea before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan to a charge framed under Section 411 of the Penal Code, which provides a jail term of up to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the owner of a shop discovered the grille at the back of his business premises missing at around 8am on Nov 3, 2023.

He then lodged a police report in which he estimated his loss at RM2,000.

Acting on the report, police arrested Abdul Hafiz at around 11am the same day at a playground in Lorong Stutong 16 and seized a stainless steel grille in his possession.

The shop owner later confirmed that the seized grille was his.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by legal counsel.