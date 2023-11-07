MBKS to use bus stops to promote UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

KUCHING (Nov 7): A total of 17 bus stops across the city will be installed with signboards showing the 17 United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the move will also transform bus stops into an informative space on the sustainability agenda.

“Looking at the overall SDG awareness campaign, I think there is a need to let people know why we are so serious about it.

“It’s simple. The sustainable development goals are aimed to transform our world,” Wee said after launching an SDG signboard at a bus stop opposite the council’s Jalan Padungan headquarters today.

He said MBKS will continue to work with non-governmental organisations to promote awareness of the UN’s SDGs.

Wee stressed it is crucial to nurture an inclusive and environmentally sustainable society, and the Stutong market here will soon implement a water harvesting system as part of wider efforts to instil awareness about SDGs.

He pointed out MBKS has received numerous awards for incorporating sustainability elements in the execution of projects, such as efficient lighting, green landscaping, urban recycling facilities, and urban farming.

MBKS recently received the 2023 JCI Malaysia Sustainable Development Award 2023 in recognition of its urban revitalisation project, namely the upgrading of traffic garden, recreation garden, and open spaces at Kenyalang Park housing estate.

MBKS’ other ongoing sustainability initiatives included the iBuyBack mobile application, MBKS monthly buy-back recycling campaign, ‘Say No to Plastic Straws’ awareness campaign, Bio-Mate high speed composting programme, and Takakura home method composting.