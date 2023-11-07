MetMalaysia issues heavy rain, flood warning for several areas including western Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 7): The western part of Sarawak as well as Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Johor are expected to experience heavy rain and possible floods in the early stage of the Northeast Monsoon from this month until January, said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement today, MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah warned continuous heavy rain for several days could result in flooding in low-lying areas and flood-prone areas.

“If continuous heavy rain occurs simultaneously with high tide and storms, the risk of flooding can be more extreme.

“In addition, continuous and strong northeastern winds can cause rough seas, the risk of rising sea level and large waves in the waters off the South China Sea,” he said.

Muhammad Helmi said during the Northeast Monsoon or the monsoon season in Malaysia from Nov 11 until March 2024, four to six episodes of significant heavy rain are expected.

He added continuous heavy rains can also occur in other states and parts in Malaysia if the monsoon wind is strong and there is a low-pressure weather system.

He added in the final phase of the monsoon, which is from February to March, it is expected that the north of the peninsula (Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu), as well as Sabah, Labuan and northern Sarawak will experience less rain.

“Hot and dry weather conditions expected to start in March 2024 have the potential to cause heat waves. This situation follows El Nino, which is expected to continue until mid-2024 and the positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is expected until the first quarter of 2024,” he said.

He advised the public to prepare for the monsoon season and always be aware of the information, advice, forecasts, and weather warnings issued by MetMalaysia through www.met.gov.my, MyCuaca Mobile Application, and MetMalaysia’s official social media platforms.