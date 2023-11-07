New salary scheme for civil servants to be announced before end of 2024, says Anwar

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that the new salary scheme for civil servants will be announced before the end of next year.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said several guidelines will be prepared before the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2024 to facilitate the announcement of the new salary scheme.

“Our existing policy is to have a salary adjustment study every 10 years, but we’re already entering the 12th year.

“There hasn’t been a comprehensive study done before this, but now I have announced the Public Service Renumeration Scheme Study now,” he said at the 2023 Public Sector Innovasi Perdana Awards ceremony organised by the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) here tonight, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamid, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Public Services Department (JPA) director-general Datuk Seri Dr Zulkapli Mohamed and Mampu director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

Anwar also said that the government announced during the tabling of the Budget 2024 that an initial incentive of RM2,000 would be paid to civil servants Grade 56 and below as well as an RM1,000 incentive to all goverment retirees, including pensioned and non-pensioned veterans as the study would take some time to complete.

The payments would be made on a one-off basis at the end of February 2024, he added.

Anwar also said that the unity government is planning clear policies focused towards lifting the country’s economy and the prosperity of its people in an effort to improve and boost the current national economic situation. – Bernama