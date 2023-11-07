Optimistic outlook for Sarawak divers in Sukma 2024

KUCHING (Nov 7): The outlook for Sarawak divers in 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) next year is very optimistic, judging from their excellent performance at the just-concluded First Malaysia Open Diving Championships in Bukit Jalil.

The state junior team – comprising Dayang Nursharzyra Awang Nasaruddin, Nurul Farisya Affendi, Jared Aiden Harold, Elvis Priestly Clement and Soh Tze Kang – bagged home two gold and two silver medals throughout the three-day open competition, which gathered seven teams.

Sarawak placed behind overall champions Malaysia (national team) who collected five gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Ranked third to seventh overall were Uzbekistan (2-1-1), Singapore (1-1-1), Indonesia (0-2-0), Hong Kong China (0-1-1) and Kuala Lumpur (0-0-2), respectively.

Nurul Farisya dove for the first gold for Sarawak in the 10m Women’s Platform, where she collected 212.15 points.

She then teamed up with Jared Aiden Harold in the 10m Mixed Platform Synchro and claimed the silver medal after garnering 197.28 points.

Sarawak’s other gold was won in the team event through Dayang Nursharzyra, Nurul Farisya, Elvis Priestly and Jared Aiden, who amassed 335.80 points to beat Team Malaysia’s Ng Yan Yee, Elisha Rania Abrial Rajagopal, Hanis Nazirul Jayasurya and Jellson Jabillin who collected 314.40 points.

Dayang Nursharzyra and Tze Kang later finished second in the 3m Mixed Springboard Synchro, registering 213.06 points.

Meanwhile, the Sarawakians in the national team also shone at the diving meet, helping Malaysia to record a 11-medal haul.

Kimberly Bong Qian Ping claimed gold in the 3m Women’s Springboard after collecting 269.40 pints, edging the competition from Singapore’s Clara Liaw (216.80 points) and Hong Kong’s Chan Tsz Ming (213.10 points).

Enrique Maccartney Harold and Bertrand Rhodict Lises won the 10m Men’s Platform Synchro after registering 364.14 points.

Nur Eilisha Rania Muhammad Abrar Rajagopal partnered Jellson Jabillin of Sabah to win another gold for Malaysia in the 10m Mixed Platfrom Synchro.

Team Sarawak consisted of the state’s shadow squad for the 21st Sukma, led by head coach Shi Yang and coach Rosatimah Mohammad.

Accompanying the team was Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC)/ Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) sports development officer for diving Wesley Inyau Wella, also SSC head of combat sports.

“I am really happy and surprised that our state divers have done so well in this competition, even beating the national divers in the Women’s 10m Platform event.

“We only set a target of one silver medal for the team; thus, two golds and two silvers really exceeded the target,” said Shi Yang.

“I am so happy to see all the Sarawak divers in the national team also doing so well and trying to produce the best dives in this meet.

“On behalf of the state diving team, l would like to extend our utmost gratitude and appreciation to the SSC and MSNS, specifically to the (SSC) chief executive officer cum (MSNS) director Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan for the continuous support,” added the head coach.