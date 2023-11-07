Tuesday, November 7
PM Anwar has given MACC ‘green light’ to probe any minister, govt official, says Azam Baki

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was serious in his fight against corruption, had once told him not to wait for his instructions to investigate anyone involved in corruption. – Bernama photo

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given the ‘green light’ to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate allegations of corruption against any minister or government official, says MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said that Anwar, who was serious in his fight against corruption, had once told him not to wait for his instructions to investigate anyone involved in corruption.

“He (Anwar) once said to me, Azam, if there are government officials, ministers living lavishly, or even special officers believed to be involved in corruption, please investigate them.

“Don’t wait for my instructions or any blessing from me, I give you all the blessing to investigate these people,” said Azam when speaking at the Ministry of Communications and Digital’s (KKD) Integrity Day celebration here. – Bernama

