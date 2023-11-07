Premier: 500 more experts needed to realise developed status goal, with education, HR devt as ‘game-changers’

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 7): Sarawak would need 500 more experts in the field of engineering, mathematics, computer science and software engineering, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The 500 experts would be among the human capital in Sarawak’s bid to realise its vision of developed status by 2030 apart from realising the aspiration of Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, he said when opening the 27th Convocation of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) at its campus here yesterday.

“It is very obvious that Sarawak would need a large number of professionals with high calibre, to ensure that Sarawak would have the human capital that could spearhead economic growth, innovation and sustainable development,” he pointed out.

“Like we all know, the state government is committed to realising PCDS 2030 targets. Among the game-changers are education and human resources development.

“Therefore, the state government has planned to offer tertiary students who take up courses in the state’s own universities free education in the form of scholarships by 2026,” he added.

Abang Johari suggested that all efforts towards carrying out ‘world-class human capital development’ should start early, even at preschool level.

In this regard, he said the Sarawak government had been in discussion with the federal government into obtaining full autonomy in education.

“I believe stable education policy and good facilities can contribute to improve the education performance of children in the state,” he said.

He said with full autonomy in education, Sarawak could match the education with local needs, plan innovative programmes and create bigger opportunity for intellectual development of the younger generation.

This would be an important step to ensure that children would receive the best education for the future, he stressed.

“I believe that, through investment in education and human capital development, Sarawak is building a platform for their future excellence.

“Therefore, I hope Unimas could play an important role in ensuring that the aspiration and dream could be achieved, especially through the contributions of education and research,” Abang Johari said.

A total of 3,897 Unimas graduates received their scrolls at the 27th convocation, which kicked off yesterday and would conclude this Thursday (Nov 9).