Purchasers warned against subletting, sub-selling PR1MA apartment units

KUCHING (Nov 7): Purchasers are warned not to abuse the affordable PR1MA housing schemes that are subsidised by the federal government.

Federal Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said he was disappointed that many reports had been received about individuals purchasing the affordable apartment units with the sole purpose of sub-letting to others or sub-sale for profits.

“I would like to emphasise that these affordable housing schemes are subsidised by the federal government, so the purchasers are not allowed to sell their units within five years.

“We know that some parties had taken the opportunity to engage in such activities and I would like to remind that these actions are against the laws,” he said when met after inspecting the Residensi Bintawa Riverfront PR1MA apartment blocks at Bintawa here yesterday.

Nga added that the objective of introducing affordable housing schemes was to safeguard the welfare of the low-income families and so, it was not unacceptable for any party to take advantage of the projects.

“We encourage healthy investments, but not by manipulating or making use of the subsidised housing schemes provided by the federal government,” said Nga, stating that there were cases where the PR1MA units were rented out for as high as RM2,000 per month.

He further stressed on the government’s target to achieve 100 per cent home ownership among the citizens, but such abuse by these irresponsible quarters would only derail all the government’s efforts.

Nga also stressed about the importance for unit-owners of any government-subsidised housing scheme to promptly pay the maintenance fee every month for the proper upkeep of the residential blocks.

He also warned unit-owners who refused to comply with the regulations against sub-selling or sub-letting the units to third parties, that they would risk having their contracts terminated.

Nonetheless, Nga said the federal government remained committed to introducing more affordable and quality housing projects with lower selling price.

In this respect, he spoke about a proposal of developing BandarPR1MA and Bandar Madani cities.

“Both projects are still in the planning stage,” he added.

Accompanying Nga yesterday was Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.