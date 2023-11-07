Sabah govt committed to maintaining 64 pct forest land

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 7): The Sabah State Government is committed to maintaining 64 per cent of the State’s land area with forests, said Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Abidin Madingkir.

He said this equates to 3.84 million hectares or around 52 per cent of the total land area designated as protected forests and other conservation zones under the Sabah Forestry Policy 2018.

“This commitment aligns with the State’s goal of expanding Totally Protected Areas (TPA) to cover 30 percent of Sabah’s land area by 2025,” he added in his speech at the DaMaI Rainforest Landscape Stakeholder Forum held on Tuesday at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

Abidin also said that at least 1.9 million hectares or 26 per cent of the TPAs, have been designated today.

“The remaining 300,000 hectares are set to be identified and gazetted over the coming three years. This commitment and achievement further cement Sabah’s role as a leader in forest conservation,” he added.

Abidin said the DRL is a forest landscape that covers an area of approximately one million hectares consisting of Class I Forest Reserve (Protection), Class II Forest (Production), including the main conservation areas, namely Danum, Maliau and Imbak as well as several oil palm plantation areas such as Benta Wawasan and also forest restoration and rehabilitation areas such as INFAPRO and INIKEA and other industries.

The forum, jointly organised by the Yayasan Sabah Group, Sabah Environmental Trust, Sabah Forestry Department, and the Sabah Wildlife Department, is part of the planned activities outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) inked on 23 August 2022 between all parties. It aims to create public awareness, especially for the people of Sabah, on DRL and the importance of helping to protect and conserve the DRL.

Abidin praised the collaborative efforts of the Yayasan Sabah Group, Sabah Forestry Department, Sabah Wildlife Department and the Sabah Environmental Trust.

He stressed that conservation cannot be achieved through solitary efforts and that it necessitates collective action, cooperation, and the collective expertise of diverse stakeholders.

He added that it also calls for partnerships involving government agencies, non-governmental organisations, educational institutions, local communities, and individuals.

“Since the MoU, a total of 644 patrols have been conducted, covering an area of 252,299 square kilometres, and 61 apprehensions have been successfully made throughout the DaMaI area to combat forest-related crimes such as illegal hunting and logging,” said Abidin.

He also said that the Yayasan Sabah Group, Sabah Forestry Department, Sabah Wildlife Department and the Sabah Environmental Trust are shining examples of this collaborative approach, working together to protect and preserve Sabah’s invaluable natural heritage.

“This collaborative initiative will create a significant impact, leading to lasting effects in the preservation and conservation of the state of Sabah’s protected areas,” he concluded.

About 200 people from various government departments and private agencies, NGOs, academicians, researchers, and representatives from local communities attended the forum.

Also present at the forum were Conservation & Environmental Management Division of Yayasan Sabah Group Manager, Dr Waidi Sinun and Yayasan Sabah director Dato’ Sri Haji Gulamhaidar @ Yusof bin Khan Bahadar.