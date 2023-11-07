Sarawak Indian Society wants equal opportunity in state civil service

KUCHING (Nov 7): The Sarawak Indian Society (SIS) is requesting for a percentage of quotas in the state civil service to be allocated to the Indian community.

SIS president, Strimari Rajamanikan, stated that they are asking the state government to consider this matter so that their community can have equal opportunities like others here.

“The well-being of the Indian community in Sarawak is already being taken care of by the state government, but the difficulty lies in securing positions in the public sector in the state for our children.

“I believe the issue lies in the absence of quotas for the Indian community in Sarawak. If a quota system is implemented, it is likely that the Indian youth of Sarawak will have opportunities.

“For example, five per cent of the quota to be allocated for Sarawak Indians, excluding Indians from Peninsular Malaysia, for these job opportunities,” he said.

He made these remarks to reporters when met at the presentation of aid to 25 recipients from B40 families at the Hare Rama Hare Krishna Temple (Iskcon) at Ketitir Road, Batu Kawa today.

All contributions were delivered by SUPP Women chief, Kho Teck Wan, on behalf of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Central Youth chief Datuk Michael Tiang, who is also the Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

Rajamanikan said the contributions were part of the state government’s grant to SIS.

“Today’s event is an act of charity that we are carrying out for the second time to assist the Hindu devotees in Kuching who are in great need,” he said.

As it does not have any source of income, SIS requests assistance from anyone who is willing to help.