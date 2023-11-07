Sarawakian engineer wins RM8.4 mln Toto 4D Jackpot 1

KUCHING (Nov 7): A 58-year-old engineer from Sarawak is one of the two winners of Sports Toto jackpot prizes totalling RM20 million last month.

The Sarawakian won the RM8.4 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Oct 22 with his unique pair of winning numbers 1111 and 8609.

“One of my favourite numbers – 1111 is a popular number that always sells out if you want to buy it on Toto 4D game, but it is still available on Toto 4D Jackpot.

“So, I have been buying this pair of winning numbers in a System 3 ticket together with another 4D number for many years, it has finally won me RM8,418,060.60 and an additional RM336 as bonus,” he said in a press release from STM Lottery Sdn Bhd yesterday.

The engineer said he would share the winnings with his wife, and save some for his children’s education expenses, while another portion will be donated to charitable organisations as he believes that helping those in need will also bring him good luck.

The other winner is a 52-year-old accountant from Kuala Lumpur, who won the RM12 million Power Toto 6/55 jackpot on Oct 28.

He said he started to love lottery games because his late father was a lottery fan and they loved going to the outlet to place bets together.

“Whenever we visited the outlet, we really enjoyed reading the winning posters pasted all around the place and get inspired. I always wondered if I could be one of the lucky winners one day, finally my dream has come true,” he said.

The winner bought RM50 worth of Lucky Pick tickets when he saw the Power Toto 6/55 jackpot had accumulated to more than RM10 million.

His set of winning numbers 1, 5, 10, 17, 47 and 49 won him a whopping RM11,997,777.60.

“I only checked my tickets two days later after the draw, and my wife and I are super delighted to find out that we’ve hit the jackpot!

“I plan to use some of the winnings to buy some properties for investment,” he said.