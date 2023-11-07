Selangor Sultan, Raja Muda visit Bishop of Sarawak’s Anglican Church

KUCHING (Nov 7): Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and his son Raja Muda Tengku Amir Shah visited Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute, at the Bishop’s House here yesterday.

Danald, who is also Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) chairman and a member of the national Interfaith Harmony Committee (Harmoni), shared about the royal visitors in a Facebook post.

“Greatly humbled to receive HRH The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Al-Haj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Al-Haj and the Raja Muda, Prince Tengku Amir Shah ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah,” Danald said.

A series of photos shared in the post showed Sultan Sharafuddin touring the historic Bishop’s House including the library and Chapel.

“An added cream to the wonderful visit was the fact that both HRH the Sultan and the Crown Prince enjoyed the lapung or penganan lovingly made by my sister,” Danald added.

Among those present during the visit were Danald’s wife Julita Jack Sungul, Rt Revd Datuk Bolly Lapok, and Yayasan Raja Muda Selangor board of trustees member Datuk Richard Alexander John Curtis.

Sultan Sharafuddin arrived here on Saturday for a four-day official visit to Sarawak.