Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri depart for home after four-day visit

KUCHING (Nov 7): The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin have departed back to Selangor after a four-day official visit to Sarawak.

In a statement by the Information Department, the plane carrying the royal couple departed from Kuching International Airport (KIA) at 1.16pm today.

Among those present at the airport to send off the royal couple were Sarawak Deputy Premier Dato Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and wife Datin Amar Enn Ong Siok Ean, as well as Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and wife Puan Sri Dato Fatimah Mohd Iskandar.

Earlier today, the Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah had departed from KIA at 10.15am.

During the four-day official visit to Kuching, Sultan Sharafuddin graced the 47th convocation ceremony of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Campus.