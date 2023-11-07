Six subjects in Unimas listed in global university ranking

KUCHING (Nov 7): Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has received recognition from the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings in six of its subjects, says vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Kadim Suaidi.

He said the recognition, received on Oct 26, was for Engineering, Business and Economics, Life Sciences, Social Sciences, Clinical and Health, and Computer Science.

This, he pointed out, was an improvement from the four subjects listed in last year’s THE rankings.

“Subjects like Clinical and Health, as well as Computer Science, have managed to achieve positions on the list for the first time this year, ranking in the Top 800-1,000 worldwide.

“Furthermore, there has been remarkable progress in subjects that were previously listed, such as Engineering which is now positioned between 800 and 1,000, as opposed to 1,000+ before.

“Similarly, the subjects of Business and Economics have climbed to a global ranking of 501-600 compared to the previous range of 601-800,” he said in his address at Unimas’ 27th convocation ceremony, here yesterday.

Additionally, he noted that the subject of Social Sciences is now placed in the category of 601-800 – an improvement from the previous ranking in the 801 and above category.

“As for Life Sciences, its position remains consistent in the range of 801-1000, maintaining the high standard set in the previous year.

“This recognition reflects Unimas’ commitment to enhancing excellence in teaching and learning, research and innovation, and producing quality graduates in line with international industry standards,” he added.

In this regard, Kadim congratulated the Unimas community for their efforts and expertise in achieving this latest accomplishment.

“This success indirectly serves as inspiration and determination for all academic staff, support staff and students to continue striving for success and driving Unimas towards higher goals.”

He also emphasised the university’s efforts to ensure the employability of its graduates, thus aligning with the Sarawak government’s aspirations to develop highly competitive and skilled local graduates.

He said the increasing intake of students into Unimas demonstrates the university’s commitment in helping young people succeed and achieve their dreams.

Officiating at the ceremony yesterday was Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is Unimas pro chancellor.

A total of 3,897 graduates would be receiving their certificates across various academic levels throughout the convocation, which would concluded this Thursday (Nov 9).