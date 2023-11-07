Song co-operative named as among five best managed in Sarawak

KAPIT (Nov 7): Koperasi Song Kapit Berhad has been named as among the top five best managed co-operatives in Sarawak.

Minister of Entrepreneur and Co-operatives Development Datuk Ewon Benedick said in 2021, his ministry had allocated RM100,000 to the co-operative to purchase a lorry to transport goods.

“This year, another RM97,000 was allocated to upgrade and improve the existing storehouse and barbecue stall, which is very popular among the locals,” he said during the traditional ‘ngentak tiang’ (ground-breaking) ceremony for the co-operative’s new petrol station at KM5, Jalan Tada-Engkabau, Jalan Song-Kapit.

Koperasi Song Kapit Berhad chairman Penghulu Baleng Jingin said at present Song bazaar only has a mini petrol kiosk.

“With the road link between Kanowit-Ngemah-Song-Kapit, most of the longhouses and villages along the road have been linked by village road.

“The number of vehicles has increased sharply to transport goods or passengers. We are confident the proposed petrol station would eventually become our main source of income,” he said.

Baleng added the co-operative currently runs a retail store for essential food items, as well as village tuck shop and barbecue stall.

It also does contract work, transportation, and handling.