Terengganu govt keen to cooperate, learn from S’wak on carbon capture initiatives

KUCHING (Nov 7): The Terengganu government wants to cooperate and learn from Sarawak regarding Carbon Capture, Usage, and Storage (CCUS) project initiatives, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

A Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report cited him as saying that both Terengganu and Sarawak have oil wells, which are suitable for CCUS.

“I think the initiatives and projects implemented by the Sarawak government are the best, and we will try to implement them in Terengganu as well. This is because there are some conditions that are quite similar between Sarawak and Terengganu related to carbon storage.

“In Terengganu, we have oil wells and this is where we want to learn what is being done in Sarawak,” he told the media after paying a courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the latter’s office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday (Nov 6).

He added that they had reached an agreement where the Terengganu government would send a team to study the matter in Sarawak.

Among those present during the meeting were State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.