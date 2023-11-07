Two injured in single-vehicle accident in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 7): Two women were injured in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Salim Stabau here today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said seven firefighters from the Sibu Central fire station were deployed to the scene after being notified about the incident at 12.13pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported the accident involved a multipurpose vehicle.

“Two women who suffered injuries due to the accident, were removed from the car by members of the public before the firefighters arrived,” it added.

Bomba said the victims were handed over to the paramedics at the scene for further action.

After clearing the debris from the accident and ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation.