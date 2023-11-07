Work on new Dyslexia Association Sarawak building in Desa Wira progressing well, says minister

KUCHING (Nov 7): Construction on the new Dyslexia Association Sarawak (DASwk) building in Taman Desa Wira here is over 10 per cent ahead of schedule, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

According to the Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, the new three-storey block, of which the works kicked off in February this year, should reach completion by end of August next year.

“The works progress now is at 41.75 per cent towards completion, about 10 per cent ahead of schedule.

“The new building will provide more classrooms to accommodate the growing demand of many children with dyslexia and other learning disabilities.

“It will also have hostel facilities for families from outside Kuching,” Fatimah told reporters when met during her visit to the project site on Block 225 of Kuching North Land District at Lorong Desa Wira off Jalan Batu Kawa here yesterday.

According to Fatimah – also the advisor to the DASwk, the association is currently occupying an old government quarters at Jalan Maxwell, pending the relocation to the new headquarters.

Adding on, she said the state government had allocated RM3.954 million to the association on April 22 last year, meant for the new building project.

“It has been a long journey for the association, as they have tried raising funds through charity dinners, concerts, runs, food sales and so on, but it’s not sufficient for the new building project.

“Still, in view of the association’s good record in helping individuals with dyslexia in Sarawak, the government has been very supportive of what DASwk is doing.”

Fatimah said with commitment from everyone and with proper intervention, dyslexic children and individuals could go further in school and become successful people in the community.

“Firstly, we need to create awareness among public, including the parents and the teachers, of what dyslexia is all about.

“We can help the children, provided that the proper and correct intervention measures are being done, starting from assessment and then diagnoses, and the next steps.

“DASwk has also reached out to the teachers in areas as far as Bario. We know that they’re very thankful for the opportunity to learn the skills to help dyslexic children,” said Fatimah.

It is informed that at the moment, DASwk has a staff strength of six consisting five teachers and an assistant.

“There are 36 registered students and out of that number, 26 are still following programmes run under DASwk,” added Fatimah.