Youth in Sibu fined RM1,000 for beating up four teens during birthday party

SIBU (Nov 7): A 20-year-old man was fined RM1,000 in default two weeks’ jail for beating up four teenagers during a birthday celebration here last week.

Pick Yong from Kuala Baram, Miri pleaded guilty before magistrate Oon Kork Chern after the charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code was read to him.

The Section provides for up to one year in jail or a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

The accused paid the fine.

He committed the offence at a parking lot in Sibu Town Square Phase 2 at about 10.30pm on Nov 2.

According to the facts of the case, the accused had gone to a restaurant there that night to attend a birthday party for his girlfriend’s daughter.

The complainant, 15, and his three friends, all aged 17, were also at the party.

During the celebration, the complainant and the accused became engaged in a verbal argument which led to a fight between them.

The victim was beaten up by the accused during the fight, as were his three friends who tried to act as peacemakers.

Separately, a 31-year-old man was fined RM1,000 in default two weeks in jail for punching another man in the head.

Magistrate Flavian Edward Henry convicted Larry Kassa Nangai from Nanga Ngungun, Kanowit on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Based on the case facts, the accused punched a 43-year-old man on the back of the head at an express wharf at Jalan Khoo Peng Loong here at about 1.53pm on Nov 4.

Acting on a report lodged by the victim, police arrested Larry about 30 minutes later at the same location.

The accused failed to settle the fine.