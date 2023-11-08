Anwar: Govt dedicated to facilitate EV industry growth

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 8): The government is fully dedicated to facilitating the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry and the broader adoption of green technology, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this aligned seamlessly with the government’s goals laid out in Budget 2024, which is to accelerate the widespread acceptance of EVs and promote the use of green technology in diverse sectors.

At the same time, Anwar said EVs also hold significant promise in addressing climate change as the automotive industry accounts for about a fifth of global emissions.

“Given our ongoing reliance on imported fuels and the unpredictable fluctuations in global oil prices, it makes perfect sense to promote the transition to EVs.

“This transition not only leads to fuel and gas cost savings but also substantially reduces our greenhouse gas emissions, championing sustainability in our day-to-day activities,” he said when launching the Weststar Maxus MIFA 9 Electric Vehicle, here today..

“Let us, as a united front, comprising the government, the industry players, and the public, collaborate to shape a cleaner and more sustainable Malaysia for the generations to come,” he added.

Besides that, Anwar said the government’s unwavering dedication to sustainable mobility and green technology is evident in its robust policies.

For instance, he said the government extended import duty exemptions for locally assembled EV components until December 2027, granted full excise tax and sales tax exemptions for completely knocked down (CKD) EVs as well as extended completely built-up (CBU) duty exemptions until December 2025.

“To further bolster EV adoption, we’re offering tax deductions of up to RM300,000 for companies leasing non-commercial electric vehicles and have waived road taxes for EVs until Dec 31, 2025.

“As we chart our course towards a more environmentally sustainable future, we are committed to setting up 10,000 EV charging stations throughout Malaysia by 2025.

“At present, we have 1,246 operational public charging stations, signifying just the initial phase of a robust charging infrastructure that will facilitate the widespread adoption of electric vehicles,” he said.

On today’s event, Anwar said the introduction of the Weststar Maxus MIFA 9 Electric Vehicle stood as a prominent example of how the private sector could take a central role in promoting the common goals.

Besides that, he said it underscored the government’s dedication not only to the worldwide climate agenda but also, primarily, to the health and safety of its people.

“I wish to commend Weststar Maxus for their impressive journey since their establishment in 2010, emerging as a substantial contributor to Malaysia’s automotive sector and the nation’s economy.

“Today’s event encapsulates our collective determination to embrace change, protect our environment, and build a sustainable future,” he stressed. – Bernama