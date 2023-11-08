Dapsy S’wak blasts PAS MP for linking Lim family to Chin Peng, Lee Kuan Yew

MIRI (Nov 8): Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak today hit out at PAS lawmaker Siti Mastura Muhammad for claiming DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng and his father Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang are related to the late communist leader Chin Peng and the late former Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Dapsy Sarawak chief Peter Hee in a statement accused the Kepala Batas MP of going too far with her political rhetoric in an attempt to create hatred and social division.

“I strongly condemn such actions by PAS, especially defamation and slander against its political opponents. Low-class politics like this only distract us from the real problems facing our country.

“Malaysia needs constructive political dialogue and cooperation, not the distraction of political slander,” he said.

In a political speech in Kemaman, Terengganu, Siti Mastura had claimed that the Lim family are ‘cousins’ of Chin and Lee, and that Guan Eng’s wife Betty Chew is related to Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming and Bernas MP Ngeh Koo Ham.

In response, Guan Eng told a press conference in the Parliament Building that Siti Mastura had until today (Nov 9) to prove her allegations or face legal action.

Hee, meanwhile, called on politicians to put aside racial and religious rhetoric and work together to steer the country to greater heights.

“As Malaysia’s cultural diversity is her greatest treasure, all must work together to pursue the interests of our country towards achieving a more harmonious, equitable and prosperous Malaysia,” he said.