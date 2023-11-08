Drop in voter turnout, increase in Haj cost to be discussed in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 8): The decrease in the percentage of voter turnout and increase in the cost of performing the Haj pilgrimage are among issues that will be discussed in Parliament today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kasim (PN-Arau) is scheduled to ask the Prime Minister the reason for the drop in voter turnout in the 13th, 14th and 15th general elections and the efforts made by the Election Commission (SPR) to deal with the problem during the question and answer session.

There will also be a question from Mohamad Shafizan Kepli (GPS-Batang Lupar) to the Prime Minister on factors that contribute to the increase in the cost of performing the Haj, as well as the new requirements and eligibility that have been set.

Apart from that, Mohd Hasnizan Harun (PN-Hulu Selangor) will ask the Minister of Defence whether the government plans to review the retirement after 21 years of service for members of the Malaysian Armed Forces considering that they are still young and have a commitment towards their families.

The question and answer session will then be followed with the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 at the committee level.

According to the Parliament’s calendar, the debate on the bill at the committee level will be for 12 days until Nov 27. This Dewan Rakyat sitting, which began last Oct 9, is for 32 days. – Bernama