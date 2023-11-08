Fahmi: Take care of mental, emotional health while browsing news, images from Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 8): Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil has reminded users of all social media platforms in the country to take care of their mental and emotional wellbeing while browsing news and images from Gaza.

He also advised those who feel mentally and emotionally disturbed by the images and news from Gaza to seek counselling from experts.

“Nowadays, we get a lot of distressing and saddening news from Gaza. So, we need to focus on our mental health because sometimes what we see on social media is unfiltered.

“Images of death, especially involving children, may have a lasting impact on us,” he told reporters when attending the pre-celebration for the 50th anniversary of Pantai Kuala Lumpur Hospital here today.

Fahmi admitted that he, too, was emotionally disturbed, especially during the first few weeks of the attacks on Gaza last month.

“I, myself, when I open Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, I can’t control my emotions personally. It is very, very sad to see a mother holding her dead child, or bodies being taken out of the rubble.

“When we see images like that, it will leave an impact. So, prioritise your mental health. If you feel that they (images and news from Gaza) disturb your emotions, seek counselling from experts,” he said.

In another development, Fahmi said Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) is currently collaborating with the Ministry of Health to provide 5G services at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) and connect HKL with the National Health Institute in Setia Alam, Selangor, to assist the work of specialists in both facilities.

“As for 5G facilities in private hospitals, I encourage DNB and telecommunications companies to have further engagement. Information about areas with 5G facilities can be found on the Jendela map on the National Digital Network (Jendela) portal,” he said.

On the revocation of Harakah’s media accreditation by the Information Department (Japen), Fahmi said he was confident that the department had its own reasons for doing so, hence further clarification should be sought from the department.

In fact, he said Harakah still can file an appeal to the department. – Bernama