Former Petronas Carigali exec jailed, fined for accepting gratification

SHAH ALAM (Nov 8): A former executive of Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) was jailed for one day and fined RM177,000, in default 18 months in jail, by the Sessions Court here accepting gratification.

Judge Datuk Anita Harun meted out the sentence on Mohd Amal M. Razalan, 36, after he changed his plea to guilty at today’s proceeding, which had been set to hear the case.

He paid the fine.

Mohd Amal pleaded guilty to conspiring with another company director to obtain gratification amounting to RM35,217.50 for himself for assisting the company in securing structural maintenance works for PCSB.

The offence was committed at a bank branch in Bandar Puteri, Puchong on Oct 25, 2019 and Jan 20, 2020.

He was charged under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 read together with Section 28 (1) (c) and can be punished with Section 24 of the same law which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000 whichever is higher, upon conviction.

On the remaining 44 charges of corruption, including five for money laundering, made against him, the court ruled that they are to be taken into consideration (TIC) under Section 171A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors from MACC, Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin and Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry, while Mohd Amal was represented by lawyer Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican.

Last Jan 11, Mohd Amal was charged in the Sessions Court here with 46 counts of corruption, including five charges of money laundering, amounting to RM9.65 million in relation to maintenance works.

He was also charged with 37 counts of corruption and six counts of money laundering involving more than RM6 million at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Jan 4 this year. – Bernama