Households to get Sarawakku Sayang power bill adjustments from this month

KUCHING (Nov 8): Electricity bill adjustments under the extended Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) discount for domestic users will start this month (November), said Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

The Utility and Telecommunication Minister explained the amount from bill discounts for the months of July, August, September, and October will be deducted from the December bill.

“Some adjustments might still be done in January 2024. But your November bill will appear based on BKSS.

“Whatever adjustment, (it) will appear towards the end of the year,” he said during an event here today.

Julaihi said this in response to the grouses of domestic electricity consumers on the sudden increase in their electricity bills compared to the previous six months.

He hoped his explanation would ease doubt and worries on the BKSS electricity bill discount.

“This (BKSS discount) is one of the efforts by the Sarawak government to assist especially the domestic consumers.

“Whether it is extended or not, I can say yes, because our ministry is the implementing ministry through Sarawak Energy Berhad,” he said.

On Oct 9, Julaihi had announced that the Sarawak government’s BKSS electricity bill discount, which ended on June 30, would be extended to Dec 31 this year.

It was previously reported that the discount for domestic users is up to 25 per cent; 15 per cent for small commercial businesses; and up to 10 per cent for small industrial businesses.