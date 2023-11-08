Julaihi: Putrajaya’s duty to maintain internal water supply reticulation system, telco service at govt offices

KUCHING (Nov 8): The federal government must ensure internal water supply reticulation system and telecommunication service at government offices are properly maintained, said Sarawak Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

Julaihi said his ministry had always received complaints related to water supply and telecommunication service at federal government offices that were mainly due to poorly maintained water reticulation system and unsatisfactory telecommunication connectivity.

Some of the factors resulting in water supply issue were related to lack of maintenance of water tanks and pumps, as well as water leakage.

“This does not only cause water supply issue at the premises affected but it is also a waste of water as well as affecting the water pressure in the surrounding areas,” said the ministry in a statement.

It said complaints had been received from SMK Agama, SMK Sedaya, SMK Kanowit, Kem Rascom Batu 10 and Wisma Persekutuan in Sibu; Royal Malaysia Police training centre (Pulapol); Puncak Borneo prison; SMK Pedawan, SMK Lundu and SMK Sematan in Kuching; and Immigration, Customs, Quarantine (ICQ) Centre Mengkalap, ICQ Merapok, SMK Trusan and Hospital Lama in Lawas.

Julaihi said according to the Water Supply Regulations 1995, the water supply agency in Sarawak is only responsible for provision of water and facilities maintenance up to the water meter of a premises.

On telecommunication issues, Julaihi said the Malaysia Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had conducted an audit at strategic locations throughout the year, including at federal government offices to ensure the provision of telecommunication services fulfilled the mandatory standard stipulated.

Besides, he said the federal government had implemented Point-of-Presence (PoP) telecommunication projects involving 741 schools in the state that involved existing telecommunication infrastructure to provide high-speed fibre optic services at schools in the interior.

The minister hoped the telecommunication infrastructure facilities will be equipped with high-speed fibre optic service to enhance the teaching and learning process in schools.

Julaihi added it is the federal government’s responsibility to ensure their offices in the state are properly maintained in terms of internal water supply reticulation system and telecommunication services.

The ministry’s statement was issued after Julaihi chaired a meeting that was attended by 26 federal and state government agencies.