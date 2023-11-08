Julaihi: Sarawak encourages more developers to build solar-ready homes

KUCHING (Nov 8): Sarawak is encouraging more housing developers to build solar-ready homes in line with its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 economic goals and to reduce carbon footprint, said Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

As such, the Utility and Telecommunication Minister hoped more developers can follow the effort by Hornbill Networks Consortium Sdn Bhd to build more than 500 solar-ready houses under its upcoming Samariang Avenue Phase 2 project.

“We encourage more developers to follow the example set by this Consortium to use solar panels to generate solar energy in the near future.

“That will assist us to achieve our target,” he said after witnessing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange between Hornbill Networks Consortium, Vestech Energy and Alliance Bank for this project today (Nov 8).

The Samariang Avenue Phase 2 project located at Jalan Bakti, Petra Jaya, will be equipped with solar panels with energy output of 3.3kWp under the Net Energy Metering (NEM) Scheme by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).

Earlier in his speech, Julaihi said the NEM scheme is a utility billing mechanism that credits direct Solar Photovoltaic (PV) system home owners for the electricity that they add to the Sarawak Electricity Grid.

The rolling out of NEM scheme in Sarawak, which promotes the use of renewable energy and the conservation of non-renewable energy, is administered by SEB and the NEM Scheme Guidelines was introduced by the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication (MUT) in August 2021 in line with the aspirations set in the PCDS 2030.

“Based on a report by Sarawak Energy in 2021, there are 617,255 domestic customer accounts with a potential renewable energy generation of 2GW.

“Even though my ministry has not set a target for NEM adoption, we aspire to be in line with Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia with their penetration rate of 2.4 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively, based on the Malaysian Energy Commission’s 2020 report,” said Julaihi.

Meanwhile, Hornbill Networks Consortium chief executive officer Hanizam Hashim said the Samariang Avenue Phase 2 project will be launched by this December starting with 28 units of solar ready homes.

“We will launch an additional 500-unit homes by 2025 with public electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities as part of the development. It is hoped that this initiative support the Sarawak’s Government commitment to reduce 800,000 tonnes of carbon emissions by 2030,” he said.

He said these Sarawak’s first solar ready homes set an exemplary model for other property developers to follow suit and promote sustainable development in Sarawak.

“We are enthusiastic about incorporating solar PV installations for our homeowners. This initiative offers homeowners long-term savings on electricity while enabling them to play an active role in reducing their carbon footprints.

“More importantly, it aligns with the Sarawak Government renewable energy goals, propelling us toward more environmentally conscious living,” he added.

With smart meters to be installed by Sarawak Energy Berhad and Kuching Water Board, he said the proud homeowners of Samariang Avenue Phase 2 not only acquire a home but also gain access to solar energy, Google smart home systems, rainwater harvesting facilities, and a hydroponic garden that creates a larger impact on their overall carbon dioxide (CO2) emission reduction.

The solar power system provided is estimated to provide savings of up to RM200 per month for each household.

Hanizam represented Hornbill Networks Consortium at the MoU signing while Vestech Energy was represented by its parent company Solarvest Holdings Berhad chief operating officer Vincent Yap and Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad was represented by its Sarawak region head of SME & Commercial Maggie Tay.