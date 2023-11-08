KPDN seizes over 800kg of frozen meat products mixed with pork in Sandakan

SANDAKAN (Nov 8): The Sandakan branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 864 kilogrammes (kg) of frozen meat products worth RM17,302 suspected to be mixed with pork products in a raid on a premises here today.

Its chief enforcement officer Azdy Zukkry John said the operation was mounted in collaboration with the Sabah Veterinary Services Department and the Sandakan Health Office.

“We will send samples to the Chemistry Department to determine whether the items or the products are pork.

“We have received information that these products are sold to restaurants. So, we will conduct an investigation,” he told reporters after the raid. – Bernama