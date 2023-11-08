Kuching chosen to host Food & Society Conference 2023

KUCHING (Nov 8): The 4th Food & Society Conference is scheduled to take place in Kuching from Nov 15 to 18.

According to Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan, the city was chosen to host the conference due to its rich biodiversity, social inclusivity, and Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy status awarded in 2021.

“The conference will feature 22 individual presentations, four workshops, one panel presentation, one roundtable discussion, and two culinary demonstrations.

“Furthermore, scholars from 14 countries will be coming to Kuching to contribute to the Food & Society Conference. These countries are Malaysia, France, Italy, Spain, Senegal, Japan, United States of America, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Peru and Brazil,” he said at the event’s press conference yesterday.

Snowdan also stated that about 20 per cent of the academic presentations at the Food & Society Conference will be conducted by Sarawakian scholars.

“We trust that their scientific contribution will sow the seed for more international collaborations with foreign institutions.

“The joint research may shed some light on some challenges we face in this part of the world and the other way round,” he said.

The primary focus of the conference is to share knowledge and best practices on sustainable and inclusive food systems and to develop recommendations for how to improve food security and nutrition in Sarawak and beyond.

The conference is expected to attract international experts in food studies as well as local stakeholders from the food industry and government.

Also present yesterday was Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, who said the conference was an opportunity for Kuching to showcase its unique cuisine and food systems to the world.

“The list of speakers is indeed inspiring, representing a broad range of trends, ideas, and influences in the gastronomic world today.

“We very much hope that our Kuching people will make the most of this important opportunity, right here on our own shores,” said Wee.

Founded by the Asia Pacific Food Studies Network that’s headquartered at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Food & Society is a cycle of international conferences focusing on food studies that have been held once every two years since 2017.

The previous conference was held in Paris, France in 2019, and the next conference is expected to be held in Vietnam in 2025.