Lunnie Gan first from Sarawak to join JCI World Congress 2023 debate competition in Zurich

KUCHING (Nov 8): JCI Kuching member Lunnie Gan Siew Luen has emerged as the first representative from Sarawak to participate in the JCI World Congress 2023 debate competition in Zurich.

Kuching South City Council (MBKS), in an announcement today, said the JCI World Congress, scheduled to take place in Zurich from Nov 14 to 18, will bring together approximately 3,500 JCI members from across the globe.

This gathering aims to facilitate the exchange of ideas on business and society, providing a platform for networking and skill development, it added.

“The journey to the world stage is no small feat. Participants must first conquer the competition at the state level, then progress to the national and Asia Pacific stages before earning the right to compete globally,” it said.

Hailing from the vibrant community of JCI Kuching, Gan has been an active participant in debating and public speaking competitions since her school days.

Her journey, marked by resilience and passion, has led her to this prestigious global platform.

In a heart-warming ceremony at MBKS premises today, Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng presented her with the Sarawak flag, symbolising the unity and unwavering support of the entire city for the remarkable endeavour.

It also marked a celebration of cultural diversity and the spirit of Sarawak.

Gan said she was grateful for the overwhelming support received from the community and pledged to represent Sarawak with honour and distinction on the global stage.

For more information about the JCI World Congress 2023, members of the public are to visit https://www.jci-wc23.ch/.