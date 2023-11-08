Minister: Rukun Negara Exploration programme to be expanded to urban areas next year

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 8): The Ministry of National Unity will expand the Rukun Negara Exploration programme, with a special focus on urban areas in 2024, said Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said several activities have been planned under the programme in a bid to further enrich the appreciation of Rukun Negara among Malaysians.

“The Ministry of National Unity has doubled its efforts and initiatives on the appreciation of Rukun Negara through the Rukun Negara Exploration programme by implementing ‘Dialog Anak Muda’; ‘Ekspresi Rukun Negara’; ‘Muzikal Eksplorasi Rukun Negara’; ‘Hero Impian Untuk Malaysia’; ‘Pameran Mini Rukun Negara’; ‘Kisah Kejayaan Malaysia Kita’; and ‘Kapsul Suara Anak Malaysia’.

“Hopefully, with this effort, unity and harmony among the MADANI Malaysia community can be maintained,” he said during the launch of the ‘Bicara Negarawan Tun Dr Ismail Al-Haj’ at Dewan Utama, Memorial Tun Hussein Onn here today.

He said this was also in line with the objectives outlined in the National Unity Policy, which is to build a national identity with a sense of self, patriotism, compassion, tolerance, mutual respect and responsibility.

Aaron also said that the programme, themed ‘Negarawan Berintegriti’ (Statesman with Integrity) and organised by the Ministry of National Unity through the National Archives of Malaysia, is aimed at disseminating historical information to the community about the kind of statesman the late Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman was.

He said the Rukun Negara, which is a national philosophy in fostering the spirit of racial unity in this country, was Dr Ismail’s legacy to the Malaysian people during his involvement in the National Operations Council (MAGERAN).

Aaron said the firmness and integrity shown by Dr Ismail in leading the country should be emulated by society, especially the younger generation.

“Having strong integrity in oneself can help one to deal with social problems, embezzlement and abuse of power which will lead to producing a MADANI society that is united and respects each other regardless of race, religion and culture,” he said. – Bernama